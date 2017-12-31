Register
31 December 2017
    Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

    Putin Signs Law Increasing Imprisonment for 'Telephone Terrorism' Up to 10 Years

    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that toughens the punishment for "telephone terrorism" to 10 years of imprisonment, according to a document published on the Russian official Internet portal of legal information on Sunday.

    Corresponding amendments are introduced to articles 205 and 207 of the Russian Criminal Code and Article 151 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code.

    A knowingly false report about a planned explosion, arson or other activities that pose threat to people's lives or could inflict significant damage to property will be punished by imprisonment for a period from three to five years.

    If such an action is committed in order to destabilize the state institutions, the jail term will range from six to eight years. In the event that the action results in the death of a person, or other grave consequences, the term of imprisonment will be from eight to 10 years.

    Prior to that, Article 207 of the Criminal Code ("a knowingly false report on an act of terrorism") provided for a maximum penalty of up to five years of imprisonment.

    A wave of anonymous mass phone calls started in Russia in September, leading to over 2.3 million people being evacuated in 186 cities across the country. Bombs were reported by the callers to have been "planted" in some 3,500 buildings. All of the threats have proven to be false alarms, with the financial losses having amounted to 150 million rubles in Moscow only.

