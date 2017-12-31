Suspect in Shooting Near Red Square in Moscow Detained - Interior Ministry

Police have detained a suspect they believe is responsible for a shooting in the center of Moscow, in which two people were seriously injured, the press service of the Moscow department of Russia's Interior Ministry said.

Earlier, according to the head of the Moscow division of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, two people were injured as a result of a shooting on Nikolskaya Street near Red Square. The source told RIA Novosti that the man shot the victim several times in the head. Police were able to apprehend the suspect outside the city.

"On Sunday at 5.40 on the 40th kilometer of Novorizhskoe Highway, police stopped a car under the control of a 26-year-old suspect in injuring a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old girl on December 30 at a restaurant on Nikolskaya Street," the Interior Ministry said.