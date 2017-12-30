Daesh Claims Responsibility for Blast in St Petersburg Shop

Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for St. Petersburg attack, without providing any evidence for the claim.

Daesh terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast in Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, making an announcement through its news agency, a website monitoring Islamist activities reported. The SITE Intelligence Group said the bombing was carried out by a Deaesh cell. The group has failed to provide any evidence for this claim, however.

Russia Investigating St Petersburg Explosion Called Terrorist Attack by Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday’s blast from within a storage locker at a Perekrestok store was a terrorist attack after bomb experts analyzed the components of the explosive device.

An explosion, which had left at least 13 injured, occurred on at a grocery store in the city of St. Petersburg. The Russian Investigative Committee reported that according to preliminary data, a device equivalent to 200 grams of TNT, stuffed with damage agents, was likely to be the cause for the explosion