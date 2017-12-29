Register
22:24 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin's annual news conference

    Putin Backs Harsher Penalties, Including Life Sentences, for Terror Recruiters

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved a law introducing harsher penalties, including life sentences, for terrorist recruitment, according to documents published on the Russian legal information website.

    The updated law introduces the concept of "terrorist propaganda" to Russia's criminal code and stipulates harsher penalties for sponsoring and recruiting terrorists or anyone whose actions fall under terror-related articles of the code, including articles 205 (terrorist act), 205.3 (terrorist training), 205.4 (setting up a terror cell), 205.5 (running a terror cell), parts of article 206 (taking hostages) and parts of article 211 (hijacking vehicles to commit a terrorist attack).

    READ MORE: Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Sympathizers Who Planned Terror Attack in St Pete

    Those found guilty of terrorist propaganda will face fines of between 100,000 and 500,000 rubles ($1,800-$8,600) or two to five-year jail terms. Using the internet for spreading propaganda will aggravate this to up to seven years in jail.

    Terrorists who planned New Year outrages arrested
    © Photo: FSB of the Russian Federation
    Russia's FSB Prevents Terror Acts in Moscow on New Year Holidays, Election Campaign Period
    Those found guilty of the crime of sponsoring or recruiting terrorists will face prison sentences of between eight and 20 years and fines of between 300,000 to 700,000 rubles ($5,200 to $12,160) or a life sentence. The current prison terms are between five and 10 years.

    The crime would be aggravated if committed with the abuse of authority, with jail terms between 10 and 20 years instead of the current eight and 15 years.

    The move comes in a wake of a blast that took place at a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain in St. Petersburg. President Vladimir Putin has described the incident as a terrorist attack, while investigators said they were looking into every theory of the incident.

    Related:

    Fight Against Terrorism 'Must Come From Within Muslim Communities,' Analyst Says
    FBI: Homegrown Terrorists a Bigger Threat than Foreign Operatives in 2018
    US-Led Coalition Estimated 1,000 Daesh Terrorists Remaining in Syria
    Tags:
    recruiters, terrorism, FSB, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok