Three Injured as Bus Plows Into a Stop in Moscow - Emergencies Ministry (PHOTO)

"No one was killed. Information on those injured is being specified," it said.
The Moscow transport department said three people were injured in the accident. It said a car crashed into the bus, after which it hit a bus stop.
Russian Interior Ministry Moscow department spokesman Yury Titov told Sputnik that the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car, lost control of the bus, which then hit the stop. He confirmed that no one was killed and three were injured in the accident, according to preliminary information.
Видео с места столкновения автобуса с остановкой в Москве #автобус #Москва https://t.co/ueLq2XcRNB pic.twitter.com/GhUI40N3U2— Спектр (@spektronline) December 29, 2017
Названа причина наезда автобуса на остановку в Москве— DixiNews (@DixiNews) December 29, 2017
Правоохранительные органы назвали предварительную причину ДТП с автобусом. Версия теракта даже не рассматривается. #ДТП с автобусом #автобус #авария #Москва https://t.co/mqFQI5daCc pic.twitter.com/bDvxXLGMnh
РИА Новости: В Москве автобус сбил людей на остановке возле метро… #москва https://t.co/tj0Hn9OUie pic.twitter.com/OAQDz0Wd4G— rankstr-RU (@rankstr_RU) December 29, 2017
On Monday the bus drove into the underground passage near the metro station "Slavyansky Boulevard" in western Moscow. Four people died in the accident; another 11 were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
