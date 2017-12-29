Three Injured as Bus Plows Into a Stop in Moscow - Emergencies Ministry (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – No one was killed in an accident earlier on Friday in northwestern Moscow involving a bus, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow department said on Twitter.

"No one was killed. Information on those injured is being specified," it said.

The Moscow transport department said three people were injured in the accident. It said a car crashed into the bus, after which it hit a bus stop.

Russian Interior Ministry Moscow department spokesman Yury Titov told Sputnik that the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision with a car, lost control of the bus, which then hit the stop. He confirmed that no one was killed and three were injured in the accident, according to preliminary information.

Названа причина наезда автобуса на остановку в Москве



Правоохранительные органы назвали предварительную причину ДТП с автобусом. Версия теракта даже не рассматривается. #ДТП с автобусом #автобус #авария #Москва https://t.co/mqFQI5daCc pic.twitter.com/bDvxXLGMnh — DixiNews (@DixiNews) December 29, 2017​

​On Monday the bus drove into the underground passage near the metro station "Slavyansky Boulevard" in western Moscow. Four people died in the accident; another 11 were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized as of Thursday evening.