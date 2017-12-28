Register
21:46 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Explosion at Perekryostok store in St. Petersburg

    Russia Investigating St Petersburg Explosion Called Terrorist Attack by Putin

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Galperin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President Vladimir Putin described a recent explosion in the Russian city of St. Petersburg as a terrorist attack, while investigators said they were looking into every theory of the incident.

    On Wednesday evening, an explosion occurred at a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain in St. Petersburg. The Russian Investigative Committee reported that, according to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device packed with pieces of metal, with the power equivalent to 200 grams (7 ounces) of TNT. A criminal case was opened into the attempted murder of several persons. In total, 13 people were injured in the explosion, with six of them still in hospital.

    Putin Says Terrorist Attack Took Place

    The Russian president called the explosion in St. Petersburg a terrorist attack.

    "You know that a terrorist attack took place in St. Petersburg [on Wednesday]," Putin said at a meeting with the Russian military personnel who participated in an anti-terror operation in Syria, adding that the Federal Security Service (FSB) had recently averted yet another terrorist attack.

    Putin said that FSB was tasked to act within the law in regard to those who are plotting terrorist attacks in Russia, but in the event of a direct threat to lives of employees, criminals must be killed.

    Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was in constant communication with representatives of Russian special services on the investigation of the St. Petersburg incident. He also noted that the Kremlin does not consider the explosion a result of a failure of the intelligence services.

    In addition, according to Peskov, it is not appropriate to say that St. Petersburg has become more vulnerable to terrorist attacks, as terrorism poses a threat to every locality in the world.

    Investigators Probing All Versions

    According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, the improvised explosive device exploded in a supermarket storage locker.

    READ MORE: WATCH St Petersburg Supermarket Attacker Caught on Camera

    The investigators continue to follow all leads and explore all hypotheses behind the causes of the explosion, including the terrorist attack, the committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Thursday.

    "Investigators will look into all possible versions of what took place," she said.

    Investigators continue to work on the site of the explosion.

    Assistance to Victims

    An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Anton Vaganov
    Subway Blast Kills 11, Injures 45 in St. Petersburg - Official Data (LIVE UPDATES)
    Thirteen people were injured in the explosion. On Thursday morning, twowere released from hospital, while six other people are still hospitalized, the city's deputy governor, Anna Mityanina, said.

    The governor of St. Petersburg instructed to provide material assistance to the victims of the blast. The governor's spokesman, Andrei Kibitov, said that 300,000 rubles ($5,220) would be paid to each victim.

    "The government of St. Petersburg, by order of Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, will make payments to the victims of yesterday's terrorist attack. The amount of payments will be 300,000 rubles to each of the victims. Payments will be made from the reserve fund of the governor," Kibitov wrote on Twitter.

    The city authorities also plan to discuss security arrangements with retailers. Representatives of Russian retail chains told Sputnik that they have been strengthening security measures at stores. The St. Petersburg subway has also been implementing additional security measures.

    Related:

    Blast Injures Ten in St Petersburg Shop, 50 Evacuated (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Russian Investigators Establish Identity of Petersburg Metro Suicide Bomber
    Romanian Foreign Ministry Condemns St. Petersburg Blast, Expresses Condolences
    Tags:
    blast, Russia, Saint Petersburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok