WATCH St Petersburg Supermarket Attacker Caught on Camera

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already called the explosion at a grocery store at an entertainment complex in St. Petersburg a “terrorist attack.”

A video uploaded on Thursday features a man, the alleged attacker, slowly walking in the supermarket and carrying a backpack, reportedly containing an improvised explosive device. A few seconds later he appears before the camera without his bag, which he, apparently, had left inside a locker, where the blast later occurred, leaving at least 13 people injured and prompting the evacuation of an estimated 50 people.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the device was stuffed with projectiles.