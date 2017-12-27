Russian Deputy PM Mutko Files Case With Sports Court Over IOC Olympic Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Wednesday he had filed a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban him for life from taking part in the Olympic Games.

Previously, Mutko explained his decision to file a lawsuit with the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) in Lausanne by the desire to defend the names of athletes as "we consider and will consider them to be Olympic champions," referring to the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

According to him, "Athletes are charged based on the testimony and conclusions of one person. In our opinion, not a single fact of violations by Russian athletes in Sochi has been established."



The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided earlier in December to issue a life-long ban for Mutko and former Deputy Minister of Sport Yuri Nagornykh from any participation in all future Olympic Games, and suspend the Russian National Olympic Committee over what it referred to as the "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system, allowing only clean athletes to compete in the 2018 Games under the Olympic Flag.

READ MORE: FIFA Thanks Russian Deputy PM for Suspension of Work as Football Union Head

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the decision "politically motivated," adding that the final decision was "mainly based on the testimony of a person whose moral and ethical attitudes and psychological state raise many questions." Putin said Russia was partially to blame for the situation and called for anyone actually found guilty of violating the IOC's anti-doping rules to be punished, adding that the body used the allegations in a "dishonest" way to issue a blanket ban against the entire national team.

The decision was based on the findings by two commissions established by the IOC: the Disciplinary Commission chaired by Denis Oswald and the Inquiry Commission chaired by Samuel Schmid.

© AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI Sports Federations Should Avoid Boycotts of Russian Events - Mutko

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Athletes Commission said it would support the Russian athletes who want to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Oswald Commission retested the samples collected from Russian athletes during the Sochi 2014 Olympics to confirm that alleged doping violations had been committed. As a result, 11 Russians lost their medals, with a number of athletes challenging the accusations of manipulating doping samples in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Russian government has admitted some irregularities but denied state involvement in athletes' alleged doping use.