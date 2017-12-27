Register
    Police car in Moscow

    Gunman Opens Fire in Building in S Moscow: 1 Killed, Three Injured

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Local law enforcement services are currently trying to contact the attacker to negotiate, but he has not made any demands, hiding out in the Menshevik factory building.

    The Russian Interior Ministry has reported of an unidentified gunman, who opened fire in the Menshevik confectionary factory building in southeast Moscow, claiming the life of at least one person and wounding three. 

    "The conflict occurred between business entities on the basis of property disputes at around 9:13 a.m., at Ilovaiskaya street, house 20, building 1. One of the participants wounded the other. The victim died from the gunshot inflicted. The police are taking measures to detain the suspect in the shooting," a representative of Russia's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

    Earlier reports claimed that several people were taken hostage, but the police have not confirmed the information at the moment.

    The police have cordoned off the area and are trying to contact the attacker to negotiate.

    The gunman is allegedly Ilya Averyanov, the former owner of the factory, who confronted the present one.

    "The former owner of the factory, being on its territory, entered into a verbal conflict with the current management. After that, he took out his weapons and shot a few times, injuring the guard, who died of the inflicted injuries," the Russian Investigative Committee reported. 

    The attacker has reportedly not made any demands and is hiding out in the factory, law enforcement are currently searching for him.

    Russian Business FM radio station has managed to contact Averyanov, who has explained the reasons for his actions.

    "My factory was taken away from me, using falsified documents, they ruined my business. I have eight children. You know, I've been fighting for four years. They all buy out busineses, forge documents and then win in courts using these falsified documents. This morning I came to work, I was taken by storm — with pistols, weapons. I have a weapon, today I used it for self-defense. One shot I fired, I think, has resulted in a death, unfortunately. This is the whole story. If I stay alive, I'll fight to the end. Now I have been surrounded here, the special forces have surrounded me. It's all right. Now I will either shoot myself or surrender," he said.

