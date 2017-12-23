United Russia Party Part of Large Team Creating New Russia - Russia's PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the highlights of the ruling United Russia party congress, which kicked off in Moscow on Friday, was Russian Prime Minister and party’s chairman Dmitry Medvedev's speech.

On United Russia Party

Members of the ruling United Russia party are part of a large team creating a new Russia, Medvedev said.

"We all are a part of a large team that together creates a new Russia," Medvedev said, speaking at the party congress.

According to the prime minister, the party addresses a large number of “the acutest problems."

"People, citizens of our country, want to work and receive a decent salary, use high-quality medical and educational services, live in a comfortable, comfortable environment," the prime minister said.

Medvedev noted that the party sees its goal in guaranteeing people efficient social support in difficult life situations. He recalled that a year and a half ago, before the election to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the United Russia party proposed its draft program.

READ MORE: Russian Presidential Election Campaign Officially Launched

"The program is much more than just a pre-election document, that's exactly what we are aiming at, because it was created on the basis of those ideas, proposals and projects that we had heard from different people. This is a people's program, which has a clear and thought-out development strategy. Moreover, it is a clear plan to use our resources and the authority that the people of our country have given us to achieve all that is stipulated by the program," Medvedev said.

According to the party chairman, the party closely follows the implementation of this plan, because it decided in January 2017 to monitor the execution of the program every year.

"Yesterday morning, you worked at discussion forums, and in the evening I held a meeting of the program committee. I can confidently say that the program is being carried out successfully," Medvedev said.

On Putin's Presidential Bid

The ruling United Russia party welcomes the decision of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin to run as independent candidate in the 2018 elections, although the party would have been happy to nominate him as its candidate, the Russian prime minister said.

"United Russia would have been happy to nominate Vladimir Putin as its candidate for the highest state position… But as a responsible political force, we understand that in the current situation, it is right for Vladimir Vladimirovich to rely on the general public at large outside the party context. And we welcome Vladimir Vladimirovich's decision on self-nomination," Medvedev said at the United Russia party's congress.

According to the prime minister, who also serves as the United Russia Chairman, the party will provide Putin with all the necessary support.

READ MORE: From Trump to Russian 2018 Election: Key Takeaways From Putin's Press Conference

"After all, United Russia is the president's party and his main political resource both now and in the future," he stressed.

The prime minister noted that there are more than 2.2 million members of the United Russia, about 900,000 supporters and almost 90,000 primary organizations throughout the country.

"So, we are closer to people than other parties, and all our capabilities will serve one purpose – to ensure that March 18 next year will become the day of unconditional victory of our candidate Vladimir Putin," Medvedev said.

On Russia's 2018 Election

The Russian presidential election, set for March 18, 2018, should be absolutely transparent and legitimate, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday.

"The election of the head of the state should be absolutely transparent and legitimate," Medvedev stressed at the United Russia party's congress.

Medvedev also instructed the party to create a pool of observers from the party to ensure the legitimacy of the election.

"I order to create a pool of observers from the United Russia," Medvedev said.