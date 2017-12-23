Register
00:06 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

    United Russia Party Part of Large Team Creating New Russia - Russia's PM

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 40

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the highlights of the ruling United Russia party congress, which kicked off in Moscow on Friday, was Russian Prime Minister and party’s chairman Dmitry Medvedev's speech.

    On United Russia Party

    Members of the ruling United Russia party are part of a large team creating a new Russia, Medvedev said.

    "We all are a part of a large team that together creates a new Russia," Medvedev said, speaking at the party congress.

    According to the prime minister, the party addresses a large number of “the acutest problems."

    "People, citizens of our country, want to work and receive a decent salary, use high-quality medical and educational services, live in a comfortable, comfortable environment," the prime minister said.

    Medvedev noted that the party sees its goal in guaranteeing people efficient social support in difficult life situations. He recalled that a year and a half ago, before the election to the lower house of the Russian parliament, the United Russia party proposed its draft program.

    READ MORE: Russian Presidential Election Campaign Officially Launched

    "The program is much more than just a pre-election document, that's exactly what we are aiming at, because it was created on the basis of those ideas, proposals and projects that we had heard from different people. This is a people's program, which has a clear and thought-out development strategy. Moreover, it is a clear plan to use our resources and the authority that the people of our country have given us to achieve all that is stipulated by the program," Medvedev said.

    Press conference by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Putin’s Press Conference May Hail Start of Election Debates in Russia - Analysts
    According to the party chairman, the party closely follows the implementation of this plan, because it decided in January 2017 to monitor the execution of the program every year.

    "Yesterday morning, you worked at discussion forums, and in the evening I held a meeting of the program committee. I can confidently say that the program is being carried out successfully," Medvedev said.

    On Putin's Presidential Bid

    The ruling United Russia party welcomes the decision of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin to run as independent candidate in the 2018 elections, although the party would have been happy to nominate him as its candidate, the Russian prime minister said.

    "United Russia would have been happy to nominate Vladimir Putin as its candidate for the highest state position… But as a responsible political force, we understand that in the current situation, it is right for Vladimir Vladimirovich to rely on the general public at large outside the party context. And we welcome Vladimir Vladimirovich's decision on self-nomination," Medvedev said at the United Russia party's congress.

    According to the prime minister, who also serves as the United Russia Chairman, the party will provide Putin with all the necessary support.

    READ MORE: From Trump to Russian 2018 Election: Key Takeaways From Putin's Press Conference

    "After all, United Russia is the president's party and his main political resource both now and in the future," he stressed.

    The prime minister noted that there are more than 2.2 million members of the United Russia, about 900,000 supporters and almost 90,000 primary organizations throughout the country.

    "So, we are closer to people than other parties, and all our capabilities will serve one purpose – to ensure that March 18 next year will become the day of unconditional victory of our candidate Vladimir Putin," Medvedev said.

    On Russia's 2018 Election

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya
    © Sputnik/
    US Media Attempt to Shape Russians Electoral Tastes - RT Editor-in-Chief
    The Russian presidential election, set for March 18, 2018, should be absolutely transparent and legitimate, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday.

    "The election of the head of the state should be absolutely transparent and legitimate," Medvedev stressed at the United Russia party's congress.

    Medvedev also instructed the party to create a pool of observers from the party to ensure the legitimacy of the election.

    "I order to create a pool of observers from the United Russia," Medvedev said.

    Related:

    Russian Astronaut Plans to Vote in 2018 Presidential Election From Space
    From Trump to Russian 2018 Election: Key Takeaways From Putin's Press Conference
    US Media Attempt to Shape Russians Electoral Tastes - RT Editor-in-Chief
    US Wants to Create Problems During Russian Presidential Elections - Putin
    Russian FSB Prevents Terror Acts on New Year Holidays, Election Campaign Cycle
    BuzzFeed: By Funding Own 2016 Elections, Russia Swayed US Presidential Contest
    Tags:
    congress, United Russia party, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok