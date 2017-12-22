Long Hard Justice: Sex Shop Customer Beats Off Robber With Huge Dildo (VIDEO)

An adult store robbery in Russia was thwarted by a concerned citizen armed with nothing but courage and several inches of thick hard rubber.

A CCTV video from a sex shop in the Russian city of Barnaul captured the moment when a wannabe robber entered the establishment and immediately proceeded to attack the store clerk, ignoring a customer who was idly browsing the merchandise.

That carelessness proved to be the criminal’s downfall as the customer quickly grabbed a large pink dildo from the display and started slamming it into the miscreant’s body from behind.

Surprised by the unexpected onslaught, the robber quickly fled from the scene with the dildo-wielding man hot on his heels.