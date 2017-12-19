'Winter is Coming'... to Siberia? Frosty Russian Region Invites GoT to Film

A local broadcasting company in Russia’s Yakutia has pitched the idea of filming the closing season of the world-acclaimed Game of Thrones TV series in the harsh winter conditions of the sub-Arctic region, the Saha National Broadcasting Company (SNBC) announced on its website.

“SNBC invites you to film the eighth season of the Games of Thrones in Yakutia. The region is one of the coldest on Earth with winter temperatures dropping to minus 50 degrees Celsius and sometimes even to minus 68 degrees. This makes it an ideal place for the scenes of severe winter in Westeros,” the company wrote in a letter to HBO executives.

SNBC also offered to provide maximum help to the film crew in their work in Yakutia.

HBO has not responded yet as it is pondering the idea.

The Game of Thrones is a popular American fantasy drama television series based on George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels.

The eighth and final season is scheduled to come out in 2019.

Earlier wintertime episodes were filmed in Iceland.