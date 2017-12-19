Amazing View of 2018 FIFA World Cup Host Cities as Seen From Space (VIDEO)

The games of the first FIFA World Cup hosted in Russia will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

Russian International Space Station (ISS) cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko took magnificent shots of Russian cities hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time from June 14 — July 15, 2018, with the games set to take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, as many as five Russian cities, including Moscow, have finished preparing all of the facilities for the championship.