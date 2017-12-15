Court Rules Russian Ex-Minister of Economic Development Ulyukaev Guilty of Graft

A Moscow court ruled on Friday that ex-Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukaev is guilty of accepting a bribe as an official, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.
According to the judge's verdict, the former minister used authority of his position to demand a bribe from Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.
Ulyukaev, 61, was charged with extorting a $2-million bribe from state oil company Rosneft, in the first ever corruption case involving a federal minister. Ulyukaev, who denies his guilt, is facing up to 15 years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said in November that Ulyukayev was caught in the act of accepting a $2-million bribe for a positive appraisal that allowed Russian energy company Rosneft to buy the state's shares of the Bashneft oil company.
