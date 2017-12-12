Russian FSB Prevents Terror Acts on New Year Holidays, Election Campaign Cycle

Russia's Federal Security Service head has presented the results of the agency's work in 2017 on anti-terrorist operations in the country.

"Yesterday, as a result of an FSB special operation in the Moscow region, the activity of a group of people from Central Asia, who planned terrorist acts, including suicide bombings during the New Year holidays and during the presidential election campaign [December 2017-March 2018] was eliminated. The services confiscated improvised explosive devices from the terrorists, destroyed firearms and ammunition found in their laboratory for the manufacture of terror arsenal," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) head Alexander Bortnikov and said at the meeting of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

International Terrorism

Bortnikov, the FSB director and the chairman of the National Antiterrorist Committee, has explained that the information gathered by the agency shows that leaders of international terrorist organizations continue their attempts to create terrorist cells in various regions of Russia.

"Terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg and the Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area, prevention of 61 terrorism-related crimes at the stage of preparation, including 18 terrorist attacks that were planned to be carried out in crowded public places and critical infrastructure, as well as suppression of 56 secret terrorist cells, confirm this trend, " Bortnikov said.

According to Bortnikov, some 78 terrorists and their accomplices have been eliminated, with about 1,018 armed insurgents having been detained in Russia in 2017.

The head of the committee continued saying that that security measures carried out by law enforcement agencies allowed us "to prevent the penetration of more than 17,500 foreigners suspected of involvement in terrorist activities on the territory of Russia".

"Over 80 people who fell under the influence of recruiters from international terrorist organizations were prevented from traveling abroad," he added.

The FSB head summarized the issue by saying that the prevention of terrorism in Russia in 2017 allowed them to induce more than 650 people to give up criminal activity.

"Law enforcement agencies have the situation under complete control, and in case of it aggravates, take all the necessary measures," Bortnikov said.