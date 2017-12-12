Register
11:28 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Counter-terrorism task-force of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Alpha Group

    Russian FSB Prevents Terror Acts on New Year Holidays, Election Campaign Cycle

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / SpetsnazAlpha / SpetsnazAlpha
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Russia's Federal Security Service head has presented the results of the agency's work in 2017 on anti-terrorist operations in the country.

    "Yesterday, as a result of an FSB special operation in the Moscow region, the activity of a group of people from Central Asia, who planned terrorist acts, including suicide bombings during the New Year holidays and during the presidential election campaign [December 2017-March 2018] was eliminated. The services confiscated improvised explosive devices from the terrorists, destroyed firearms and ammunition found in their laboratory for the manufacture of terror arsenal," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) head Alexander Bortnikov and said at the meeting of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee.

    International Terrorism

    Bortnikov, the FSB director and the chairman of the National Antiterrorist Committee, has explained that the information gathered by the agency shows that leaders of international terrorist organizations continue their attempts to create terrorist cells in various regions of Russia.

    "Terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg and the Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area, prevention of 61 terrorism-related crimes at the stage of preparation, including 18 terrorist attacks that were planned to be carried out in crowded public places and critical infrastructure, as well as suppression of 56 secret terrorist cells, confirm this trend, " Bortnikov said.

    According to Bortnikov, some 78 terrorists and their accomplices have been eliminated, with about 1,018 armed insurgents having been detained in Russia in 2017.

    The head of the committee continued saying that that security measures carried out by law enforcement agencies allowed us "to prevent the penetration of more than 17,500 foreigners suspected of involvement in terrorist activities on the territory of Russia".

    "Over 80 people who fell under the influence of recruiters from international terrorist organizations were prevented from traveling abroad," he added.

    The FSB head summarized the issue by saying that the prevention of terrorism in Russia in 2017 allowed them to induce more than 650 people to give up criminal activity.

    "Law enforcement agencies have the situation under complete control, and in case of it aggravates, take all the necessary measures," Bortnikov said.

    Tags:
    anti-terror fight, terrorism, terror attacks, FSB
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok