Register
13:23 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 20, 2017

    President Vladimir Putin's Highlights in Office

    © REUTERS/ Alexander Nemenov/Pool
    Russia
    Get short URL
    280

    Vladimir Putin entered politics at the national level in 1999, when he became first deputy prime minister, then acting prime minister, and ultimately prime minister. Russia’s first president, Boris Yeltsin, announced his resignation during his 2000 New Year address, shifting his responsibilities until the next presidential election onto Putin.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Following his election in March 2000, Vladimir Putin became president and held the office for two successive terms.

    "A new generation is taking over from us, a generation of those who can do more and better," Boris Yeltsin said during his 2000 New Year speech. Based on the March 2000 election results, Putin became president and held the office until 2008, when he became Prime Minister.

    His appearance on the political stage surprised everyone. US journalist Trudy Rubin expressed the Western reaction very aptly those days at the World Economic Forum in Davos back in 2000.

    Vladimir Putin speaks by phone (File)
    © Sputnik/ ALEXEY DRUZHININ
    Vladimir Putin speaks by phone (File)

    "Who is Mr. Putin?" she asked the Russian delegation, raising general laughter. A year and a half later she had an opportunity to ask Putin himself during a large news conference, which he convened for the first time in 2001. Since then, he's held one annually. Putin answered the question again seven years later, at the 2008 press conference in February of that year, which lasted 4 hours and 40 minutes.

    "I think that I have answered this question in deeds if not in words, for the last eight years, by conscientiously fulfilling my duties as head of state. In my view, I have not betrayed the hopes of the citizens of the Russian Federation," he said.

    Mending Russia's Shock Therapy-Battered Economy

    Putin took over a country hit by poorly-implemented economic reforms, with a devalued currency and deep fissures in its political establishment.

    "He immediately asserted himself as the national leader, able to unite the country and restore order," Nikolai Mironov, Head of the Center for Economic and Political Reform, said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin during 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw at the State Kremlin Palace
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw at the State Kremlin Palace

    Putin spent his first term implementing vital economic reforms, addressing taxation, banking and pensions. One of the most pressing challenges during Putin’s first term was the issue of Chechen separatism, which became all the more dire following terrorist attacks in Moscow and other Russian cities.

    "We will persecute terrorists everywhere. [If they are found] in an airport – so be it in an airport… the issue is closed," Putin said in September 1999, while serving as prime minister.

    Putin's position regarding terrorists remained unchanged in the following years, including after the attacks in Moscow underground in 2010 and the Airbus A321 plane crash over the Sinai Peninsula in 2016.

    President Putin chairs meeting on army modernization
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Top 5 Facts You Have to Know About Vladimir Putin
    Putin had to leave his post in 2008, after the end of the second term, as the Russian Constitution prohibited holding the office for more than two consecutive terms. Putin ceded the office to Dmitry Medvedev and took over Medvedev’s position as prime minister, and tasked himself with dealing with the consequences of the 2008 global financial crisis.

    "My work in the government during all these very difficult years came as a special trial. It was quite a challenge and I learned a lot from it," he said about his work as the prime minister four years later.

    At the United Russia party conference in September 2011, Putin agreed to run for president in 2012. On March 4, 2012, he was elected president for a third time, this time for six years. On his inauguration day, Putin signed a large-scale program of social guarantees that comprised over 200 instructions, also known as the May Executive Orders. Their implementation is considered the gauge of governors’ effectiveness.

    In this photo provided by German government U.S. President Donald Trump, center, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, before the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany.
    © AP Photo/ Steffen Kugler
    In this photo provided by German government U.S. President Donald Trump, center, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, before the first working session of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany.

    Putin focused on geopolitical issues during his third term. The world started to see him as a conservative value-oriented politician. However, this has resulted in the United States placing political and economic pressure on Russia.

    Reinstating Russia as a Key Geopolitical Player

    Addressing the Munich Security Conference in 2007, Putin slammed US foreign policy and the unipolar world idea — the notion of the globe having one superpower often associated with the term "New World Order." He declared that this model was pernicious and had nothing in common with democracy.

    "We are constantly being taught about democracy… But for some reason, those who teach us do not want to learn themselves," he said.

    Putin also stressed that Russia was not going to back down from its tradition of implementing an independent foreign policy.

    Later the Russian president continued to vigorously uphold the country's interests internationally. This became particularly topical after Crimea voted to rejoin Russia after the Ukrainian coup in 2014, something that led to an unprecedented deterioration of relations with the West. Speaking about the defense of Moscow’s interests and relations with Europe and the United States, Putin repeatedly used the bear metaphor.

    Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of the Su-27 fighter
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    Vladimir Putin in the cockpit of the Su-27 fighter

    "You may remember the wonderful saying: ‘Whatever Jupiter is allowed, the Ox is not.’ We cannot agree with such an approach. The ox may not be allowed something, but the bear will not even bother to ask permission. Here we consider it the master of the taiga, and I know for sure that it does not intend to move to any other climatic zones – it will not feel comfortable there. However, it will not let anyone have its taiga either. I believe this is clear," he said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

    Syrian army forced the Euphrates River near Deir ez-Zor
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Putin Informed About Daesh's Total Defeat in Syria's Euphrates Valley
    In 2015, Russia launched an Airspace Forces operation in Syria at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In early December, Putin announced that with Russian military support, the Syrian armed forces had liberated almost the entire territory of Syria from the terrorists.

    Many Western media noted that the Syrian operation was an undoubted success for the Kremlin and a fine advertisement for the Russian defense industry, making Russia important in the Middle East.

    "Our participation in the events in Syria and around it has once again confirmed Russia’s role as a world power, without which not a single major world problem can be solved," Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

    Athlete And Workaholic

    Many people mentioned Putin’s extraordinary working capacity. With his working day at the Kremlin often continuing until the early hours of the morning and despite his extensive travels, he always finds time to keep fit.

    President Vladimir Putin takes part in gala match of Night Hockey League's 6th National Festival
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    President Vladimir Putin takes part in gala match of Night Hockey League's 6th National Festival

    "Putin follows his schedule of a sport-addicted workaholic with enviable regularity. Even when his working day lasts until the early hours [of the morning], he'll swim in the swimming pool and exercise in the gym," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    The Olympic rings are seen on the facade of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) building in Moscow
    © AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Putin: Russia's Suspension from Olympics is Politically Motivated
    Sports can be described as one of Putin’s main hobbies. A Master of Sport in sambo and judo, he is often seen on the tatami mat. In addition, he can skate and play hockey, and often plays for the Night Hockey League.

    Putin is also known for his love for animals. He has repeatedly appeared in public with his black Labrador Coney. Moreover, an Akita breed dog, Yume, was presented to him by Japanese diplomats a few years ago, and lives in his home. In 2008, an Ussuri tiger cub was given to him as a birthday present. At first, the cub, Masha, lived with him in the Moscow suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo, but later moved to a zoo in Geledgzhik. Other "live" gifts include a crocodile from former Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin, a pony, Vadik, from Tatarstan, and a Karakachan breed puppy from the head of Bulgaria.

    Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on vacation in the Republic of Tyva
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on vacation in the Republic of Tyva

    Putin has always conveyed the image of a strong, active  leader. He has personally fought forest fires in the Ryazan Region on board a Be-200 amphibious plane, descended to the bottom of Lake Baikal and the Black Sea as part of scientific expeditions, inspected Russian roads at the wheel of a Russian Lada, driven a Formula-1 bolide, flown in a Su-27 interceptor fighter, and piloted a Tu-160 strategic bomber.

    Related:

    Top 5 Facts You Have to Know About Vladimir Putin
    Putin: Russia's Suspension from Olympics is Politically Motivated
    Putin Informed About Daesh's Total Defeat in Syria's Euphrates Valley
    Ruble Reacts Positively to Putin's 2018 Presidential Bid
    Putin Announces He's in the Running for Another Term
    Tags:
    highlights, reforms, foreign policy, history, economy, election, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok