Aeroflot Cancels 22 Flights Due to Runway Accident in Moscow Airport

The incident involving an AirBaltic plane, a Latvian airline, resulted in the closure of one of the two runaways in Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Aeroflot canceled 22 flights on Wednesday due to the closure of one of the runways at the Sheremetyevo International Airport, the company announced in a statement.

The flight delay occurred after an AirBaltic flight from Riga skidded off a runway in the Sheremetyevo airport earlier in the day. The incident happened due to a strong wind and slippery conditions caused by snow. All passengers have been transported to the terminal, with no injuries reported,

the airline said in a Twitter message.

airBaltic confirms that today, on December 6, 2017, due to heavy winds and slippery taxiway its flight BT428 with Boeing 737-500 from Riga to Moscow, slid off the taxiway during taxiing after the landing in Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport. pic.twitter.com/Us5UcTPz4b — airBaltic (@airBaltic) December 6, 2017

The company also apologized to all passengers for the inconveniences caused by the incident.