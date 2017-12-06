Register
21:12 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Grigori Rodchenkov. File photo

    Embattled WADA Informant Fearful for His Life

    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WADA Reports on Alleged Doping Abuse in Russia (14)
    14252

    The former head of the Russian Anti-Doping Centre, who fled to the US, had been previously diagnosed with a psychological disorder after a botched suicide attempt.

    According to the Insidethegames, Grigori Rodchenkov, a key witness in the doping investigation against Russia, fears for his life following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Olympics.

    Rodchenkov's lawyer Jim Walden said that his client is very "proud" after his country was banned from fielding athletes in the upcoming Winter Olympics, but feels that he will be "looking over the shoulder for the rest of his life," despite participating in the US witness protection program.

    READ MORE: Russian Athletes Say Doping Accusations in Second McLaren Report Lack Evidence

    Last week, the chief informant of the World's Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recorded a video, where he appears to be suffering from a nervous breakdown, revealing details of his previous suicide attempt and hospitalization at a psychiatric hospital.

    In 2011, Rodchenkov, who was then investigated by the Russian law enforcement authorities after his sister had been arrested for selling performance-enhancing drugs, attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the chest.

    "If I had been holding the knife differently, I would have struck the right atrium of my heart."

    "They managed to resuscitate me, but if I had moved the knife just a centimeter to the right, I would have drowned in my own blood."

    After he was saved by the paramedics, the laboratory chief was referred to a psychiatric hospital, where he was apparently diagnosed with schizotypal personality disorder and placed under medical supervision.

    Speaking about his experience in the mental health facility, Rodchenkov complained about early dinner schedule and said that he apparently developed a taste for ready-made ramen noodles.

    "The most interesting thing about living in the asylum… The Kashenko Asylum! Great Place! For personal development!"

    "The kitchen closed at 6pm, so at 9pm, an hour before we went to sleep, everyone wanted to eat. And everyone started to rustle, taking out their Doshirak [dry ramen noodles]."

    Grigory Rodchenkov (R). File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Serbin
    WADA Informant: 'I Will Destroy Russian Sports, Don't Give a F*** About Doping'
    Following his suicide attempt and treatment, the charges against Rodchenkov were dropped.

    In that video, Rodchenkov also states that he "does not give a f**k about the war against doping" and vowed to "destroy Russian Olympic sports for the next five years."

    Rodchenkov's diary formed the central piece of evidence that led to the IOC's decision to ban Russia from participating in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

    Topic:
    WADA Reports on Alleged Doping Abuse in Russia (14)

    Related:

    WADA Clears 95 Russian Athletes Suspected of Doping Violations - Report
    WADA Needs Russian Anti-Doping Agency Back in Fold to Secure Funding
    WADA Informant, Runner Andrey Dmitriev Leaves Russia to Feel Safe
    Former WADA Head Calls on FIFA to Probe Alleged Russian Football Doping Program
    WADA President 'Blindsided' by IOC Letter on Insufficient Russia Doping Evidence
    Tags:
    ban, doping, suicide, psychiatric disorders, Informant, 2018 Winter Olympics, WADA, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Grigory Rodchenkov, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok