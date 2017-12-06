Embattled WADA Informant Fearful for His Life

The former head of the Russian Anti-Doping Centre, who fled to the US, had been previously diagnosed with a psychological disorder after a botched suicide attempt.

According to the Insidethegames, Grigori Rodchenkov, a key witness in the doping investigation against Russia, fears for his life following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Olympics.

Rodchenkov's lawyer Jim Walden said that his client is very "proud" after his country was banned from fielding athletes in the upcoming Winter Olympics, but feels that he will be "looking over the shoulder for the rest of his life," despite participating in the US witness protection program.

Last week, the chief informant of the World's Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recorded a video, where he appears to be suffering from a nervous breakdown, revealing details of his previous suicide attempt and hospitalization at a psychiatric hospital.

In 2011, Rodchenkov, who was then investigated by the Russian law enforcement authorities after his sister had been arrested for selling performance-enhancing drugs, attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the chest.

"If I had been holding the knife differently, I would have struck the right atrium of my heart."

"They managed to resuscitate me, but if I had moved the knife just a centimeter to the right, I would have drowned in my own blood."

After he was saved by the paramedics, the laboratory chief was referred to a psychiatric hospital, where he was apparently diagnosed with schizotypal personality disorder and placed under medical supervision.

Absolutely Not! Imagine if someone with psychiatric problems headed a #US doping lab, became wanted for doping athletes, sought asylum in Russia & started telling stories about samples being swapped through holes in the wall. #Rodchenkov — Dave (@REALfirstcircle) 5 декабря 2017 г.

Speaking about his experience in the mental health facility, Rodchenkov complained about early dinner schedule and said that he apparently developed a taste for ready-made ramen noodles.

"The most interesting thing about living in the asylum… The Kashenko Asylum! Great Place! For personal development!"

"The kitchen closed at 6pm, so at 9pm, an hour before we went to sleep, everyone wanted to eat. And everyone started to rustle, taking out their Doshirak [dry ramen noodles]."

Following his suicide attempt and treatment, the charges against Rodchenkov were dropped.

In that video, Rodchenkov also states that he "does not give a f**k about the war against doping" and vowed to "destroy Russian Olympic sports for the next five years."

Rodchenkov's diary formed the central piece of evidence that led to the IOC's decision to ban Russia from participating in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.