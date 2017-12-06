Russian Parliament's Lower House Bans Entry to US 'Foreign Agent' Media - Decree

The decree has been prepared by the committee on control and regulations in response to the actions of the US authorities regarding Russia media outlets, specifically, the demand that cable TV broadcaster RT register as a "foreign agent" and its subsequent loss of Congressional accreditation.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, adopted a decree banning entry to media outlets which have been designated "foreign agents."

"[It has been proposed] to ban representatives of the US media outlets designated 'foreign agents' and carrying out the functions of a 'foreign agent', from entering the State Duma," the decree said.

The decision will come into force immediately after its signing by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. At the same time, the deputies stated that restrictive measures could be lifted if the relevant decisions on the pressure on Russian media in the US were abolished.

Media outlets designated as "foreign agents" in Russia, should mark their output and be cited accordingly, State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy stated.

The law on the "foreign agent" designation was introduced in Russia in response to the treatment of Russian media outlets in the United States, in particular, the demand that RT register as a "foreign agent."