RT Editor-in-Chief Says US Taught Russia Foreign Agent Law Serves Transparency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan on her Telegram account said that "the Department of State has taught us [Russia] that foreign agent laws serve only the ideals of transparency."
"Do you know that these media outlets, one of which is trying to persuade the Crimeans to return to Ukraine, the second one is focused on the Tatars and Bashkirs, the third one targets the people from the Caucasus and the fourth one, which has been recently launched, focusing on Siberia, are financed by the State Department? Now you know it," Simonyan wrote.
RT Editor-in-Chief's response came after the State Department official noted that the FARA provided for transparency without limiting the freedom of press.
On November 13, RT America registered as a foreign agent in the United States upon the demand of the US Justice Department, which according to Simonyan, put the broadcaster at a disadvantage compared to other foreign outlets working in the United States.
As a result, the law on designating non-Russian media funded from abroad as foreign agents was adopted, under which nine media outlets, including the Voice of America and Radio Liberty, were included in the list of foreign agents.
