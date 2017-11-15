Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe Limits Operations Amid Military Actions in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian embassy in Zimbabwe did not halt its work amid military actions in the country but its operations are limited, the embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The statement comes in the wake of the announcement by the ruling party in Zimbabwe that the country was in a "bloodless transition" of power from long-time leader Robert Mugabe, who had been reported to be heavily guarded by the military and preparing to announce his resignation.

According to Tuesday's media reports, armored vehicles were moving toward the Zimbabwean capital, while the military allegedly seized the state-run television broadcasting station ZBC.

The unrest in Zimbabwe has been commented on by South African President Jacob Zuma, who has stated that Mugabe had been "confined to his home but said that he was fine."

In early November, 93-year-old Robert Mugabe, who has ruled the country for decades, fired his deputy, who was considered a likely successor to the head of state and enjoyed the support of the military, with the head of the army's General Staff calling on Zimbabwe's leader on Monday to stop the "purge" in the ruling party.