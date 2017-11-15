Register
12:57 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    State Duma plenary session. (File)

    Russian Lower House Backs Amendment on Foreign Agent Media

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    51033191

    Lawmakers have stressed that the bill on including media outlets operating in Russia but funded from abroad in the Foreign Agents Law is a response to the US actions that forced RT America to register as a foreign agent.

    Russia's State Duma has approved in the second reading an amendment that allows it to mark media outlets funded by foreign countries as foreign agents, with the Ministry of Justice set to make decision on the issue.

    READ MORE: Russian Upper House to Start Work on ‘Black Book’ of Foreign Meddling Cases — MP

    The amendment was developed by a working group led by deputy speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Pyotr Tolstoy.

    The amendments were added to the draft law on extrajudicial blocking of organizations' websites banned in Russia which was adopted in October.

    According to Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the US authorities' decision forces Russia to reciprocate and Russia will also respond to such actions in the future.

    RT Forced to Register Under FARA

    In September, the US Department of Justice asked a contractor of RT in the United States to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The pressure against RT has led to mass resignations in the broadcaster's US office and difficulties in finding new staff. In order to avoid the closure on the territory of the US, the broadcaster agreed to comply with the demand of the US authorities.

    According to RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, the US authorities are creating conditions that make it impossible for RT to work in the country because the United States cannot simply shut down the broadcaster, since that would be a violation of press freedoms.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting praised the work of the Russian media and promised to give "a mirror-like response" to the restrictions that may be imposed on RT's activities.

    Pressure on Russian Media

    Russia Today channel
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Moscow: RT, Sputnik Ban by Twitter Reflects Its Dependence on US Establishment
    Amid allegations of Russian meddling in the US 2016 election campaign, the US authorities have increased pressure on Russian media. In particular, Twitter banned advertising from the accounts of Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, with Facebook later claiming that it found election-related posts allegedly used by Russia to influence the outcome of the presidential race.

    Responding to the allegations Sputnik said it had never used paid promotion on Twitter, whereas RT revealed that Twitter itself offered the broadcaster to place ads on its platform during 2016 election campaign and concealed this fact during US congressional hearings.

    READ MORE: 'Foreign Agent' Day: Simonyan Proposes Moving Press Freedom Day to November 10

    Following Twitter's decision, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it was another aggressive step aimed at blocking actions of Russian media, and warned that Moscow's retaliatory measures would follow.

    Related:

    Russia's State Duma Delegation to Make Humanitarian Trip to Syria in August
    Russian State Duma Adopts Bills on Messenger Services Regulation
    Russian State Duma to Stregthen Penalties for Recruiting Terrorists
    Russian State Duma Adopts Appeal on Polish Decision to Destroy Soviet Monuments
    Russia's State Duma Calls on Europe to Prevent WWII Monuments Destruction
    State Duma Speaker Backs Idea of Int'l Counter-Terrorism Conference in Pakistan
    UN Humanitarian Convoy Enters Syrian Town of Duma
    Tags:
    foreign agent, amendments, Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Sputnik News, Russian State Duma, RT, Margarita Simonyan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok