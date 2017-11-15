Register
04:12 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    Almost 50 Russians Rescued in Syria to Be Evacuated to Russia

    © AP Photo/ Militant website
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 22411

    A group of 46 Russians rescued from areas in Syria formerly controlled by Daesh terrorists is being prepared for evacuation to Russia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko, said at a briefing on Tuesday that a group of 46 Russians rescued from areas formerly controlled by the Daesh terrorist group is being prepared for evacuation to Russia.

    "A new group of 46 our compatriots taken out of areas that were earlier controlled by the IS [Daesh] terrorist group is being prepared for evacuation to Russia, most of them are women and children. Many of them were deceived into Syria and Iraq. They were taken from Russia by their husbands who fought on the side of terrorists," Kuralenko said.

    A flag of Islamic State militants is pictured above a destroyed house near the Clock Square in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Hundreds of Suspect Daesh Fighters Allowed to Exit Raqqa, 4 Detained
    In August, the RT broadcaster filmed a Baghdad orphanage where Russian children were living. They were smuggled to Iraq by parents who came there to join Daesh, including in the northern city of Mosul. The kids were abandoned after the government offensive to retake the city ended. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who published the video on his Instagram, expressed hope that the children's relatives might watch the video and announce themselves.

    On Monday, a group of over 40 rescued women and children from Russia's republics of Bashkortostan, Chechnya, Dagestan and Ingushetia, as well as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were brought to Russia's North Caucasus city of Grozny from Syrian hotspots.

    In the last three months, several humanitarian flights were carried out from Iraq and Syria to Grozny, bringing back 89 people to their homeland. According to Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova, more than 400 Russian children are still in Iraq and Syria.

    Related:

    Mattis Claims UN Authorized US Presence in Syria to Fight Daesh
    DJ Jihad: Daesh Airs Recruitment Song on Hijacked Swedish Radio
    Daesh Turns Former US Base in Iraq Into Gruesome Mass Grave
    Tags:
    terrorists, evacuation, Daesh, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok