18:29 GMT +313 November 2017
    Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

    Kremlin Says Former CIA Chief's Claims That Trump Was Intimidated by Putin Wrong

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Russia
    124430

    On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on several different issues that are at the top of the international agenda.

    CIA Ex-Chief on Donald Trump

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the assumption of former CIA Director John Brennan that Russian President Vladimir Putin had resorted to the "intimidation" of US President Donald Trump has nothing in common with reality.

    The statement comes after Brennan suggested in an interview with CNN on Sunday that Trump either was intimidated by Putin or "afraid" of him.

    ​Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US Election campaign. Moscow has repeatedly said that no Russian link has been found in this case. This issue was touched upon by the two leaders during their brief meeting at the latest APEC summit.

    Ukrainian Crisis

    OSCE SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug vists Donbass
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    OSCE SMM Registers 56 East Ukraine Civilian Deaths in 2017
    The OSCE SMM Mission in Ukraine is still a controversial issue. Nobody can underestimate the role of its' deployment in Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov said that there are still exchanges of opinion on Ukraine, in particular, the issue of an OSCE peacekeeping mission.

    "Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker are continuing the traditional exchange of opinions in this situation … Of course, all issues are being discussed which are linked to this agenda," Peskov said when asked whether the mission would be discussed.

    Meanwhile, Volker said earlier this month that he would meet Surkov on November 13.

    For instance, in early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for sending peacekeeping observer mission to Ukraine's Donbass.

    Russian President Annual Press Conference

    Dmitry Peskov also said that Vladimir Putin's annual press conference will be held in December, as usual, but did not mention any exact date.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions during a news conference summing up the results of the G20 summit in Hamburg
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin on Meeting With US President: Trump You See on TV is Very Different From the Real Person
    Earlier in the day, Russia's RBC media holding reported, citing sources, that the annual press conference of the president would be held on December 14.

    Putin began the practice of holding large annual news conferences during his first term as Russian president in 2001. So far Putin has held 12 news conferences, the latest one on December 23, 2016.

    Putin's Address to the Federal Assembly Date

    Moreover, the Kremlin has yet to set the date for Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

    "We will inform you about the date in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports about the possible postponement of the annual address.

    In accordance with the Constitution, the Russian president addresses the Federal Assembly once a year, where he touches upon Russia's internal issues as well as Russian foreign policy.

    The presidential address is attended by the members of the Russian State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of the legislature, respectively), as well as distinguished guests. In 2016, Putin addressed parliament on December 1.

    press conference, Special Monitoring Mission of OSCE (OSCE SMM), Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin, John Brennan, Donald Trump, Vladislav Surkov, Russia
