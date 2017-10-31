Register
23:56 GMT +301 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Football. 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Mexico vs. Russia

    Five Russian Cities Complete Preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    152620

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has commented on the preparation works for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As many as five Russian cities, including Moscow, have finished the preparation of all facilities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.

    "We are currently at the final stage of preparation. The majority of programs in the regions are at the final stage of completion. We have got very tight deadlines, we have to complete all the work by April 1. From April 1 to mid-May the organizing committee must visit all the facilities [and assess them] from the point of view of creating temporary infrastructure and security. It means that all the facilities must be handed over to the FIFA organizing committee in mid-May," Mutko said.

    According to the official, the schedule is very tight, but much of the work has already been done.

    The official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at the presentation of a program to train volunteers for the 2017 Confederations Cup Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, at Moscow's Russian State University of Social Sciences.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Foreigners Pre-Ordered Around 30% of 2018 Russia World Cup Tickets - FIFA
    "A test game will take place in Moscow on November 11. We, along with the government, the organizing committee and the Russian Football Union should pay a lot of attention to this. It is an extremely important test event," Mutko added.

    Mutko called on all the other cities hosting the cup to expedite the preparation for the event.

    "Speaking about the training grounds, I stress one more time, we have completed the construction work, seeded the lawns, and it is extremely important for us that they are handed over in time. We should take into account that our colleagues from the international football teams are visiting the training grounds and, of course, when they see large-scale construction work, they are troubled," Mutko said.

    Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup on June 14-July 15, 2018. The games will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

    Related:

    Is Messi to Blame? Argentina Risks Not Qualifying For 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Preparations for FIFA World Cup 2018 on Schedule, Finances Provided - Putin
    Kaliningrad Gearing Up for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
    Tags:
    2018 FIFA World Cup, Vitaly Mutko, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Earth: Beach Photo Shoot of the Planet’s Most Beautiful Ladies
    Tip the Balance
    Power Complex Tips the Balance
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok