Register
23:47 GMT +309 October 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017

    Lavrov, Tillerson Discuss Syria, N Korea in Phone Talk

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    140304

    The Russian foreign minister held a telephone conversation with his US counterpart on a number of issues, including Syria, North Korea and a seizure of Russian diplomatic property.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held on Monday a telephone conversation with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson, during which the sides discussed the current situation on the Korean peninsula and the process of Syrian political settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    "Lavrov stressed the inadmissibility of the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, which is being provoked by US military preparations in the region, and called for resolution of the contradictions exclusively by diplomatic means," the statement said.

    Lavrov and Tillerson also discussed the functioning of the de-escalation zones in Syria and the process of political settlement there.

    "The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including the prospects of the Russia-US collaboration to provide the functioning of the de-escalation zones and promote the process of political settlement," the ministry said.

    Lavrov also called for a resolute fight against terrorist groups in Syria and respect for the territorial integrity of the war-torn country.

    Lavrov also stressed Moscow’s demand on the return of illegally seized Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

    "When considering the situation in bilateral relations, Lavrov once again stressed demand on the return of illegally seized objects of the Russian diplomatic property, and highlighted that Russia reserves the right to legal proceedings and retaliatory measures," the ministry said in a statement.

    Both sides also expressed support for the continuation of dialogue on complex issues of Russian-US relations, which is carried out by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, the ministry added.

    Related:

    Liberation of Syria's Raqqa From Daesh Close to Final Stage - US Special Envoy
    Pentagon Refutes Russian Claims US Base in Syria Uses Refugees as Human Shield
    Pentagon Chief Says US Army Must Ensure Having Military Options Over N Korea
    S Korea, US Reportedly See No Sign of Pyongyang's Preparations for Missile Tests
    Tags:
    talks, Russian Foreign Ministry, Rex Tillerson, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zombies in Paris! Hundreds of 'Living Dead' Invade the City
    Zombies in Paris! Hundreds of 'Living Dead' Invade the City
    Triumph of Diplomacy
    Triumph of Diplomacy
    Satellites
    Satellites: 60 Years in Orbit

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok