Moscow Court Authorizes Arrest of Two Russians Suspected of Spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Residents of Crimea Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov, suspected of spying for Ukraine, were arrested Friday following a ruling by the Moscow District Military Court, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

The FSB operatives detained Suhonosova and Dolgopolov, who collected and passed on to the Ukrainian security services secret information on the activities of the units of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, earlier in the day.

"The suspects were taken to the Moscow District Military Court, which ruled that a measure of restraint should be imposed on them in the form of arrest…The investigation is underway," the statement said.

Dolgopolov is a serviceman, his unit is stationed on the Crimean peninsula. The suspects are facing up to 20 years in prison under the article "High Treason" of the Russian Criminal Code.