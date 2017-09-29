Register
14:45 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    CNN Center

    Russian Watchdog Registers Violations of Country's Law in CNN Int'l Broadcasting

    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 11240

    Russia's Roskomnadzor watchdog has found violations in the activity of CNN International TV channel.

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has found irregularities in the activity of CNN International TV channel in the country and summoned its representatives for proceedings, the agency said in a statement Friday.

    "Violations of Russian law on mass media have been registered in the activity of CNN International TV channel, which envisages administrative liability under the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The representatives of the TV channel have been summoned to Roskomnadzor for consideration of administrative cases," the statement said.

    The irregularities were registered after the Roskomnadzor's office in Russia's Central Federal District checked Turner Info and Lifestyle Limited liability company, which is responsible for the CNN International broadcasting in Russia.

    Bilal Abdul Kareem, right, interviewing, Shajul Islam left, a doctor believed to have jihadist tieswho has been accused in court of kidnapping journalists in Syria,
    © Youtube/ Face The Truth
    Filmmaker With Links to Al-Qaeda Made CNN Syria Documentary, But Network Pretends He Doesn’t Exist
    Roskomnadzor will decide on issuing a caution to the TV channel for the violation of Russian legislation on mass media and licensing requirements in the field of TV broadcasting in course of the proceedings. The agency will also order that CNN International eliminate the violations and will continue to observe the activity of the channel, according to the statement.

    In November 2014, Turner Broadcasting System Europe informed Russian broadcasters that CNN International would cease its activities in Russia from December 31, 2014 due to new restrictions in Russian law on mass media. Roskomnadzor then said it regretted that CNN had taken such a decision and suggested discussing the broadcaster's problems encountered. In March 2015, CNN received a general license for broadcasting in Russia for a term not exceeding 10 years.

    Related:

    Anti-Media Crusade: Trump Jr Posts Footage With US President Downing 'CNN' Plane
    Moscow Tells CNN to Man Up and Apologize for the 'Aleppo Boy' Hoax
    Coercion? CNN Bodyslammed for Threatening to Dox Pro-Trump Reddit User
    Tags:
    violations, Roskomnadzor, CNN, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok