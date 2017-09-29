Russian Watchdog Registers Violations of Country's Law in CNN Int'l Broadcasting

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) has found irregularities in the activity of CNN International TV channel in the country and summoned its representatives for proceedings, the agency said in a statement Friday.

"Violations of Russian law on mass media have been registered in the activity of CNN International TV channel, which envisages administrative liability under the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The representatives of the TV channel have been summoned to Roskomnadzor for consideration of administrative cases," the statement said.

The irregularities were registered after the Roskomnadzor's office in Russia's Central Federal District checked Turner Info and Lifestyle Limited liability company, which is responsible for the CNN International broadcasting in Russia.

Roskomnadzor will decide on issuing a caution to the TV channel for the violation of Russian legislation on mass media and licensing requirements in the field of TV broadcasting in course of the proceedings. The agency will also order that CNN International eliminate the violations and will continue to observe the activity of the channel, according to the statement.

In November 2014, Turner Broadcasting System Europe informed Russian broadcasters that CNN International would cease its activities in Russia from December 31, 2014 due to new restrictions in Russian law on mass media. Roskomnadzor then said it regretted that CNN had taken such a decision and suggested discussing the broadcaster's problems encountered. In March 2015, CNN received a general license for broadcasting in Russia for a term not exceeding 10 years.