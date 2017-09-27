Destruction of Last Chemical Munition in Russia is 'Historic Event' - Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin has called the destruction of the last chemical munition in the country a "historic event."

The last kilogram out of 40 thousand tons of chemical war gases that Russia had in stock was destroyed in the village of Kizner in Udmurtia.

Attending the event via videolink, Putin said that the event is a milestone, stressing that Russia had chemical stockpiles in the world. He stressed that Moscow is fulfilling all of its obligatuions under the non-proliferation treaties and expects that other countries, including the United States, will follow in Russia's footsteps.

"As is known, Russia was the largest holder and possessor of chemical weapons, and so far the United States, which unfortunately does not fulfill its obligations on the timing of the destruction of chemical weapons, has already three times postponed the destruction on the pretext of lack of funds, which sounds kind of weird," he pointed out.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW