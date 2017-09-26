Register
26 September 2017
    Kalashnikov Rolls Out a 'Flying Car'. File photo

    Not by Guns Alone: Kalashnikov Rolls Out a 'Flying Car' (VIDEO)

    © Photo: kalashnikov.media
    Russia's Kalashnikov Concern, internationally known for its AK assault rifles, has released a video presenting a concept of its new flying vehicle.

    The footage shows a prototype of what looks like a passenger copter which also resembles a flying car.

    The vehicle, which has a crew of one, is equipped with eight blades, which are installed along the perimeter of the copter and run on battery power.

    Changing direction can be achieved by altering the inclination of the "flying car" with the help of control joysticks installed directly in front of the one and only passenger seat.

    The maiden flight was performed in the presence of Sergey Chemezov, head of Rostec, a Russian state corporation dealing with the development, production and export of hi-tech industrial products for civil and defense sector.

    Kalashnikov develops anti-uav device
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky
    'Universal Soldier': Kalashnikov Develops Anti-UAV Electronic Device That Does It All
    Kalashnikov Concern is the leading Russian developer and manufacturer of automatic and sniper combat weapons, guided artillery ammunition, and a wide range of civilian products, including shotguns and sporting rifles, as well as machines and tools.

    The company was formed in August 2013 when the manufacturers Izhmash and Izhmekh were merged and formally renamed after the well-known Soviet assault rifle.

