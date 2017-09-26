Russia Could Block Facebook in 2018 if It Fails to Comply With Personal Data Law

Facebook will be blocked in Russia if it fails to abide by a law which regulates the storing of the personal data of Russian citizens, as Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor's chief has said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Facebook will be blocked in Russia if it fails to comply with a law mandating that Russians' personal data must be stored domestically, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor chief Alexander Zharov said Tuesday.

"We will either achieve adherence to the law or the company [Facebook] will cease its operations on Russian territory. There are no exceptions here," he told reporters.

According Zharov, Facebook continues to tell the agency that it is considering opportunities to comply with the law, however, no official letters have been received from the company.

"On the one hand we are very well aware that Facebook has a significant number of users on the territory of the Russian Federation. On the other hand, we understand that this is not a unique service, there are other social networks. Therefore, we will work to ensure that law number 242 is respected by Facebook… We do not have any plans to check Facebook on that matter until the end of 2017, but in 2018 we will think about it," Zharov added.

The Russian law on personal data storage entered into force on September 1, 2015. It mandates that personal information that is collected about Russian citizens must be stored within the country. According to it, the websites of those who violate this law are subject to being blocked by Roskomnadzor. In November, 2016 it happened to the business networking site LinkedIn. Previously, Zhukov had stated that the social media platforms of several major transnational companies (Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook) had fulfilled their obligations under the law.