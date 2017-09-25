Kuban Cannibals: Russian Couple Accused of Killing, Eating 30 People Detained

A couple from the Russian region of Krasnodar has been taken into custody on suspicion of murdering and eating up to 30 people over a period of nearly twenty years, local media report, citing police.

Media reported that the couple, now detained, had savagely murdered, dismembered and eaten between 7 to 30 people, even making canned 'food' out of human flesh, storing it for later consumption, and taking selfies with the remains.

Police reportedly raided the couple's apartment building and found over half-a-dozen body parts, canned flesh, body parts in saline solution, frozen human meat, and 'recipes' for cooking a human. Fragments of bodies were also reported to be found in the courtyard and in the basement.

The 35-year-old male suspect was detained earlier this month after the remains of a victim were found in a military aviation school dormitory. Days earlier, a phone was recovered by road workers on a street containing photos appearing to show the suspect posing for selfies with body parts. The suspect admitted to taking photos with the victim, but denied killing her, saying he merely found the body and wanted to take a selfie with it.

His partner, a 42-year-old nurse, has reportedly confessed to being involved in preying on, kidnapping, killing and eating at least 30 victims since 1999.