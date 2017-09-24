Register
07:09 GMT +324 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An Ilyushin 114 at the final rehearsal ahead of the opening of the MAKS 2015 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow.

    Russia to Fund Development of Il-114 Aircraft and PD-35 Engine Until 2020

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 27210

    Vladimir Putin specified the further works on the regional Russian airliner Il-114 as one of the top industrial priorities for Russia in coming years.

    NOVO-OGARYOVO (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — The works on production of the Russian Ilyushin Il-114 regional airplanepointed out as well as on the PD-35 advanced engine will be funded not only in 2018, but also in the years of 2019 and 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.

    “As an emergency, we financed these expenses from Rosneftegaz [Russian state company] until 2018, inclusive, while 2019-2020 should be financed from the state budget, I will agree with the Ministry of Finance on that,” Putin said at the meeting with Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

    The Russian president underlined that the development of Il-114 and PD-35 engine is one of the top priorities for the country.

    Ilyushin IL-96-400VVIP (ex. IL-96-400T Polet) converted into passenger version from cargo variant for Ministry of Defence
    © Photo: Dmitry Terekhov
    New Il-96-400 Passenger Jet to Help Russian Planes Win Back Domestic Market
    “We need a regional airliner or otherwise we will always buy everything abroad in this segment. But we need a powerful engine — PD-35. Many projects in aviation [industry] are set to use this engine,” Putin added.

    The PD-35 is an advanced engine model for wide-body aircraft. The project is expected to be created with the use of technologies used in the latest PD-14 engines that are planned to be used in the MC-21 airliner

    The IL-114 was developed by Ilyushin Design Bureau in the late 1980s for short-haul flights within the Soviet Union. Since then, 20 planes of this type have been manufactured.

    Production of the Il-114 was terminated in July 2012 after the Uzbek government decided to change the specialization of the Tashkent Aircraft Plant, where the planes had been manufactured.

    As the West imposed sanctions on Moscow in 2014, various sectors of the Russian economy were affected, including agreements on aircraft built and leased abroad. In August 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin identified the Il-114 as the preferred option for domestic aircraft production, particularly with respect to domestic flights.

    Ilyushin Il-114 regional airliner has been designed for operations on local routes and is expected to be manufactured in Russia

    Related:

    Russia Reveals What the '21' in Its New MC-21 Airliner Really Stands For
    Russia Showcases MC-21 Mid-Range Airliner for 1st Time in Brazil
    How the New Il-96-400M Airliner Can Help Revive Russia's Civil Aviation Industry
    Russia to Test-Fly MC-21 Airliner in Feb.-Mar. 2017
    Russia Proposes Setting Up Il-114-300 Airliner Production in India
    Tags:
    airplane, Ilyushin Aviation Complex, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok