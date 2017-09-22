Russian Ombudswoman, Simonyan to Exchange Data on Russian Children in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova said Friday that she had reached an agreement with the editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency on an exchange of information about Russian children smuggled from Russia to Iraq by parents who had joined terrorists.

"The agreements on exchange of information between the office of the presidential commissioner for children’s rights and the RT broadcaster represented by Margarita Simonyan have been reached," Kuznetsova said after meeting with Simonyan, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Moskalkova added that she hoped that the agreements would fasten the process of search for children in Iraq and for their relatives, including in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

© AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH Eight Arab Nationals Arrested in India for Marrying Children and Sexually Abusing Them

In August, the RT filmed a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian children, whose parents smuggled them from the country before joining Daesh and giving them up after the liberation of Iraq's Mosul. The news outlet also contributed to the search for children's families in Russia.

According to Kuznetsova, there are 445 Russian children stranded in combat zones in Iraq and Syria.