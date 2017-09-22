'Circle of Light': the Festival of Impressions in Moscow

The theatrical and musical classics, masterpieces of the world's tallest architecture, the world of feelings and natural wonders of the world are the basis for light and musical shows from September 23-27th as a part of the VII Moscow International Festival "Circle of light".

The Festival "Circle of light" will take place in Moscow for the seventh time and is expected to be one of the fascinating events of the upcoming autumn. Traditionally all programs, as well as training seminars from experts in light design, take place in open city stages free of charge whipping up a multimillion audience every year, including inhabitants from Moscow and Moscow region, Russian and foreign tourists. In 2016 a record-breaking number of visitors visited the "Circle of light" — more than 6 million people within five days.

In 2017, "Circle of Light" will be organized at six stages. The opening ceremony of the festival will take place on September the 23rd in Ostankino. The main TV tower of the country celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The technology of three-dimensional images projecting onto an architectural object — video mapping, will allow a person to "try on" the images of the highest buildings in the world. The famous skyscrapers and TV towers of France, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the USA, China, Japan and Australia will be presented to the audience against the backdrop of the natural attractions of these countries, which is due to the Year of Ecology taking place in Russia. Fountains, burners, light devices will be installed on the Ostankino pond. An extraordinary multimedia show combining light, lasers, the choreography of fountains and fire, as well as a grand pyrotechnic show will be presented to guests. An ice stage will be built for the skating performances on the pond.

For the first time the facades of the Bolshoi and the Maly theaters on Theater Square, familiar to the regular audience of the "Circle of Light", will be used for performances. During all the days of the festival, two thematic light shows will be shown: "Heavenly Mechanics" — about loneliness and love, and "Timeless" — stories based on the works of outstanding Russian playwrights. Also, the works of the finalists of the international competition Art Vision, which is a part of the festival, will be shown on the facades of the leading theaters of Russia.

Visitors will have an opportunity to see an impressive audiovisual play "The Palace of Feelings" on the building of the Great Catherine Palace and a mesmerizing light-music show of fountains at Tsaritsynsky Pond in the park "Tsaritsyno". September the 24th will feature a performance by the art group SOPRANO under the direction of Mikhail Turetsky and on the remaining days of the festival – records of the unique vocals of the female band will be played to accompany video projections on the facade of the Palace. The next day, September the 25th, the People's Artist of Russia Dmitriy Malikov will give a concert. The park "Tsaritsyno" will be decorated with amazing installations from leading lighting designers of the world during the entire festival.

Magnificent fireworks — the first show of Japanese pyrotechnics in Russia — will be the final of the festival "Circle of Light" and take place in the Strogino floodway on September the 27th. Barges will be placed on the water to install pyrotechnic devices. The charges of Japanese fireworks are much larger than usual ones, each shot is to be done manually, and the images obtained are unique. Charges will open at height of 500 meters, and the diameter of the light spheres will be of about 240 meters.

Festival events will take place simultaneously in two bandshells. On September the 24th, the competition "Art Vision VJing" will take place in the theatrical and concert hall "Mir" ("Peace"), teams from different countries will compete to create light images to music. On September 23rd and 24th free training lectures by light designers and creators of laser installations will take place at the Digital October Center.