Russia Reportedly Chooses Its Entry Film for Oscar 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The film "Loveless" by Russian filmmaker Andrei Zvyagintsev was selected as a Russian entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards also known as the Oscar 2018, a source told Sputnik.

Loveless is a drama about a young couple in the middle of a divorce, too busy with their own problems, who almost failed to notice when one day their 12-year-old son Alyosha goes missing.

In May, Loveless received the Jury Prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. In July, the movie won the top prize at the Munich International Film festival.