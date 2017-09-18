Zapad-2017 Drills: Russia Test-Launches Iskander-M Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry said it successfully launched a missile from an upgraded Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system to a maximum operational distance.
"The missile flew the distance of 480 kilometers [some 300 miles] and successfully hit a designated target at the Makat testing range [Kazakstan]," the statement said.
Сделано в России.— Остин (@semargll) 17 сентября 2017 г.
Для комплекса «Искандер-М» созданы новые типы ракет https://t.co/08ABD3YxNj pic.twitter.com/VFgYB7AKcq
At present, the supply of Iskander-M brigade-size sets to the Russian army is being completed, under a contract signed with the Defense Ministry in 2011 (the whole agreement provides for the supply of 10 brigade sets).
