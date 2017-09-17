Over 21,000 People Evacuated Across Russia Amid Threats of Explosions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 21,000 people in 11 regions of Russia have been evacuated on Saturday after receiving 57 calls with threats of bomb explosion, a source in emergency services told Sputnik.

"As of 21:30 Moscow time [18:30 GMT] 57 anonymous calls with threats of explosion of rail and bus stations, socially significant infrastructure and Red Square in Moscow have been received in 11 federal subjects. More than 21,000 people have been evacuated. All the objects have been examined, threats of explosion have not been confirmed," the source said.

The source added that the evacuation had not caused disruption to transport traffic or functioning of the infrastructure.

A series of anonymous calls claiming that bombs were allegedly planted in buildings, including railway stations and shopping centers, have been made across Russia over the recent days. It reached its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, when over 130,000 people were evacuated across the country.