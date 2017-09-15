Moscow Calls for Refraining From Interfering in Myanmar Internal Affairs

Amid many regional and global powers' statements concerning the crisis in Myanmar over violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority, the Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the issue, warning against interference in the nation's internal affairs.

YALTA (Sputnik) — Moscow supports efforts to settle the crisis in Myanmar and calls on other states to refrain from interfering in the country's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"It is important to understand that the intention to meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state may result in further deterioration of an inter-religious conflict. I stress that we welcome efforts to establish inter-religious dialogue in Myanmar, with engagement of religious leaders of all faiths," Zakharova told reporters.

The spokeswoman noted that Myanmar's authorities were taking steps to return the internally displaced people to their homes and expressed hope that the same measures would also be taken for other categories of people affected by the crisis.

On August 25, Rohingya Muslim insurgents attacked security posts in Myanmar’s eastern state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and deaths of hundreds of Rohingya while thousands have fled the area. According to the International Organization for Migration, 313,000 refugees have already entered Bangladesh from Myanmar.