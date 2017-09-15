Moscow Calls for Refraining From Interfering in Myanmar Internal Affairs

YALTA (Sputnik) — Moscow supports efforts to settle the crisis in Myanmar and calls on other states to refrain from interfering in the country's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"It is important to understand that the intention to meddle in the internal affairs of a sovereign state may result in further deterioration of an inter-religious conflict. I stress that we welcome efforts to establish inter-religious dialogue in Myanmar, with engagement of religious leaders of all faiths," Zakharova told reporters.
On August 25, Rohingya Muslim insurgents attacked security posts in Myanmar’s eastern state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and deaths of hundreds of Rohingya while thousands have fled the area. According to the International Organization for Migration, 313,000 refugees have already entered Bangladesh from Myanmar.
All comments
Show new comments (0)