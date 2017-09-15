Register
15:06 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.

    Kremlin Calls N Korean First Missile Launch Since New Sanctions 'Provocation'

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    236217

    The Kremlin has strongly condemned the first missile launch carried out by North Korea since the UN Security Council had imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang over its latest nuclear test.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new missile launch by North Korea is another provocation that leads to an escalation of tensions in the region, the Kremlin condemns it, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    "Russia is concerned about regular provocative launches that lead to further escalation of tensions on the peninsula," Peskov said.

    "We strongly condemn the continuation of such provocative actions and believe that such an unambiguous demonstration of positions […] is the most concrete thing that can be done at the moment," he said, when asked whether Russia is going to do anything specific after North Korea's tests and missile launches.

    North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the early hours of Friday in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bar it from researching ballistic missile technology. The missile flew over northern Japan before splashing into the Pacific, according to the US Department of Defense.

    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo II ballistic missile is fired during an exercise at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    South Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles in Response to North's Latest Test-Launch (VIDEO)
    The latest missile launch comes just several days after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against Pyongyang as a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3. The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

    When commenting on the resolution, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "removed all unacceptable points" from the text of the document. Previously, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson concerning the document and voiced Moscow's conditions for Russia to vote in favor of it.

    Related:

    NATO Chief Calls for Global Response to N Korea's Missile Launch
    South Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles in Response to North's Latest Test-Launch
    South Korean President Threatens to Destroy North Korea
    Non-Proliferation Principle Forces Globe to Call for N Korean Denuclearization
    Tags:
    ballistic missile launches, sanctions, Dmitry Peskov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok