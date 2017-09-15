Kremlin Calls N Korean First Missile Launch Since New Sanctions 'Provocation'

The Kremlin has strongly condemned the first missile launch carried out by North Korea since the UN Security Council had imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang over its latest nuclear test.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new missile launch by North Korea is another provocation that leads to an escalation of tensions in the region, the Kremlin condemns it, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Russia is concerned about regular provocative launches that lead to further escalation of tensions on the peninsula," Peskov said.

"We strongly condemn the continuation of such provocative actions and believe that such an unambiguous demonstration of positions […] is the most concrete thing that can be done at the moment," he said, when asked whether Russia is going to do anything specific after North Korea's tests and missile launches.

North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in the early hours of Friday in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bar it from researching ballistic missile technology. The missile flew over northern Japan before splashing into the Pacific, according to the US Department of Defense.

© AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry South Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles in Response to North's Latest Test-Launch (VIDEO)

The latest missile launch comes just several days after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted new sanctions against Pyongyang as a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3. The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

When commenting on the resolution, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow "removed all unacceptable points" from the text of the document. Previously, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson concerning the document and voiced Moscow's conditions for Russia to vote in favor of it.