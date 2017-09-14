Register
    Logo of the Kaspersky Lab antivirus software developer.

    Kremlin Considers Kaspersky Lab Discrimination in US to Be 'Unfair Competition'

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    The US Department of Homeland Security ordered US federal departments and agencies to stop using Kaspersky Lab software products over the company's alleged link to the Russian government. The Kremlin has commented on the issue.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Discriminatory steps against the Kaspersky Lab cybersecuirty firm cast a shadow on the image of the United States as reliable partner, such actions by the American side are a manifestation of unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "This move casts, in general, a shadow on the image of our American colleagues as reliable partners, because such actions are in the area of unfair competition, in the area of violation of all international trade rules, of course, they are aimed at undermining the competitive positions of Russian companies on the world arena, in this case, it is the Kaspersky Lab," Peskov told reporters in a conference call.

    The spokesman stressed that the Russian authorities will continue support of Russian companies, such as the Kaspersky Lab, "whenever it's possible."

    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Attacks on Russian Media, Kaspersky Delay Prospects for Cooperation - Embassy
    The statement comes a day after the US Department of Homeland Security ordered US federal departments and agencies to stop using Kaspersky Lab products within the next 90 days, citing the company's alleged links to the Russian government and related threats to national security. a claim repeatedly denied by the company.

    Commenting on the decision, the Kaspersky Lab reiterated that is has no "inappropriate ties with any government," adding that the "allegations are completely unfounded."

    "No credible evidence has been presented publicly by anyone or any organization as the accusations are based on false allegations and inaccurate assumptions, including the claims about Russian regulations and policies impacting the company. Kaspersky Lab has always acknowledged that it provides appropriate products and services to governments around the world to protect those organizations from cyberthreats, but it does not have unethical ties or affiliations with any government, including Russia," the company said.

    The DHS decision comes earlier media reports suggesting that the US government plans to limit the use of Kaspersky products in the country over the company's alleged ties to Russian intelligence services in a move the Kremlin called "politicized."

    Logo of the Kaspersky Lab antivirus software developer.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    'Fair Competition', You Say? Moscow Slams Slams US Decision to Halt Use of Kaspersky Lab Products
    Kaspersky insists that it is an independent software developer and has strongly denied having any links to the Kremlin. The company has said it considers itself a victim of geopolitical strife between the United States and Russia, which has repeatedly denied accusations that it interfered in the 2016 US election.

    Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov said earlier that response measures cannot be ruled out if the United States banned the use of Kaspersky Lab products.

