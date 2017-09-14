Register
14 September 2017
    Visitors outside AFIMALL City shopping center. Security services verify memos on bombs being placed in buildings and shopping malls, Moscow

    Bomb Threat Calls in Russia Came From Persons Abroad Linked to Daesh - Source

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    Russia
    Anonymous calls have prompted a wave of evacuations in public places in many Russian cities, including Moscow, this week over alleged bomb threats. A law enforcement source has told Sputnik about the possible origin of the calls.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bomb threat calls in Russia were initiated from abroad by persons linked with Daesh terrorist group (Islamic state, ISIS, banned in Russia), a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "Law enforcement agencies promptly carried out operations to ensure the security of citizens. Inspections of facilities did not expose terror threats. According to data obtained as a result of search and investigative activities, anonymous calls were initiated by persons abroad who are linked with the Islamic State [Daesh] terrorist group, which is banned in Russia," the source said.

    Russian law enforcement agencies have already identified a number of people who made bomb threat calls across the country, adding that they would be put on an international wanted list after the necessary procedures are completed.

    Over the past three days, a series of such calls were registered in 22 Russian cities, with over 45,000 people being evacuated from a total of 205 locations. Not a single case of an explosive device planted in any of the buildings has yet been confirmed.

    A total of 23 buildings, including shopping malls, and three railway stations, as well as two universities were evacuated in Moscow on Wednesday after anonymous calls about explosive devices allegedly planted in the buildings. Security checks are underway in over 190 buildings in 17 Russian cities, including Moscow, a source told Sputnik earlier.

