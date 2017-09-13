Anonymous Calls Prompt Massive Evacuations Across Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Anonymous calls have prompted a wave of evacuations in public places across Moscow a day after similar incidents took place in other Russian cities.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 23 buildings, including shopping malls, and three railway stations, as well as two universities were evacuated in Moscow on Wednesday after anonymous calls about explosive devices allegedly planted in the buildings.

The Russian Railways press service told Sputnik that the evacuation of passengers took place at the Yaroslavsky and partly the Kazansky railway stations, while traffic was operating as usual. According to the press service, a security check was also carried out at the Kievsky railway station.

Эвакуация из за анонимного звонка. Киевская pic.twitter.com/CUkj5Y83CO — Екатерина Шишкова (@kattyshishkova) 13 сентября 2017 г.

About 600 people were evacuated from one of the buildings of the Sechenov University, but the cordons had already been taken away, the university’s press service told Sputnik, adding that no explosives were found in the building.

The main building of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics was also evacuated, dog handlers have arrived on-site, but the search is not over yet.

Эвакуация проведена на более чем 30 объектах pic.twitter.com/4d1oZ73v70 — Ольга Федорина (@olya_fedorina) 13 сентября 2017 г.

Security checks are underway in over 190 buildings in 17 Russian cities, including Moscow, a source told Sputnik.

"On Wednesday, the calls with threats of ‘planting an explosive device’ [were registered] in 17 cities, including Moscow, with a total of 190 buildings," the source said.

Массовая эвакуация! ☝️❗️



В Москве на 20 объектах проведена эвакуация людей. Сообщения об угрозе не подтвердились. #Москва pic.twitter.com/jKFR9U2r6B — Александр Милявский (@Milyavskii_MGD) 13 сентября 2017 г.

Over the past three days, a series of such calls was registered in 22 Russian cities, with over 45,000 people having been evacuated from a total of 205 locations. Not a single case of an explosive device planted in any of the buildings has yet been confirmed. A source told Sputnik on Tuesday that the calls about bombs allegedly were from Ukraine.