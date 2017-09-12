Video Surveillance to Cover 40,000 Stations During Russian 2018 Election

The Russian Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications reports that 40,000 polling stations will be equipped with surveillance cameras for the 2018 presidential election in the country.

"It is planned to set up video surveillance and online streaming in all 85 federal subjects of Russia at 40,000 polling stations where 80 percent of the population are expected to vote, as well as at 2,765 territorial election commissions," the ministry's press service said in a statement, citing Vice Minister of Telecom and Mass Communications Oleg Pak.

On September 4, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolay Bulaev said the commission would discuss setting up video surveillance for the 2018 election with all parties involved in the electoral process in late September.

The Russian presidential election is set to be held in March 2018.