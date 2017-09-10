No Serious Violations Registered at Regional Elections in Russia – CEC

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has not registered any violations that could have affected the results of the regional and municipal elections held throughout the country on Sunday, CEC Secretary Maya Grishina said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Polling stations opened across Russia on Sunday in 82 administrative entities out of 85.

The Russian citizens took to polling stations to elect 16 heads of regions, as well as the legislative assembly lawmakers in six Russian federal subjects. In addition, the elections of lawmakers to the country's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, of the seventh convocation took place in two single-seat districts — Kingiseppsky district in the Leningrad Region and the Bryansky district.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Two-Thirds of Russians to Vote for Putin if President Runs for New Term

"The Central Election Commission has not registered any violations that could have influenced the result [of the elections]. The CEC has not received any claims, requiring consideration," Grishina said, adding that local elections commissions did receive individual complaints that required consideration at the scene.

The same information was announced by the Russian Interior Ministry. According to the ministry, some 400 individual complaints were recorded over the past 24 hours, most of which were related to the illegal propaganda during the so-called day of silence.

It was reported that about 46 million voters are expected to take part in the elections.