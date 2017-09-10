Putin Orders to Allocate Nearly $14Mln to Build Roads in Sevastopol

Vladimir Putin has ordered to allocate about $13.9 million for road construction in the Russian city of Sevastopol.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to allocate 800 million rubles (about $13.9 million) for road construction in the Russian city of Sevastopol, according to a statement, published on the Kremlin website.

"Vladimir Putin issued a directive to allocate 800 million rubles from the Presidential Reserve Fund to the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation in 2017 for road construction in Sevastopol," the statement, published on Saturday, read.

The statement specified that the Russian Transport ministry had received instructions "to ensure control over the purpose of appropriations, monitor the spending efficiency of the allocated funds and submit a report on the use of the funds to the Presidential Executive Office."

The presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the southern federal district is responsible for the executive control of the directive, according to the statement.