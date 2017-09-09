Ten Injured in Train, Truck Crash in Siberia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the initial estimates, ten people, including three children, were injured when a passenger train crashed into a truck in Russia's Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area in western Siberia, a source from the local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Ten people, including three children, have been injured in a crash of a train and a truck in the Nizhnevartovsk district [in the Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area]," the source said.
The rescue operation is underway.
