Moscow Court Rejects Again Siemens Request to Seize Turbines in Crimea

Moscow's court of arbitration refused for the second time a request by Germany's engineering firm Siemens to seize its gas turbines, which have been transported to Crimea contrary to EU sanctions, and to ban their installation, according to the court ruling published on Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Siemens demanded to impose interim measures over the installment of turbines by Russia's Technopromexport, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation. The plaintiff claimed that the installment and further operation of the turbines could possibly inflict significant damage to the company, since the equipment would be worn out. In case the company's claim is satisfied, the company will also suffer losses due to the equipment removal, according to the document.

"Having examined the request by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft on taking supporting measures in the case of the lawsuit of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft… on recognizing the transaction as invalid and applying the consequences of the invalidity of the transaction… the court rules to reject the request," the document says.

The arbitration court accepted the complaint of Siemens against Rostec on August 20, but dismissed the company's first claim to impose supporting measures, including an arrest and a ban on the turbines installment. Today the court rejected the plaintiff's second application on imposing the interim measures.

In July, Siemens learned that its four gas turbines provided for a project in southern Russia's Taman had been allegedly moved to Crimea , where Russia was building two thermal plants. Following the incident, the company decided to annul a power plant supply license agreement and suspend power equipment deliveries to Russian state firms.

Commenting on the issue, Technopromexport said it purchased turbines for Crimean power plants on the secondary market, with Russian engineering companies upgrading them. On July 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the products delivered to Crimea were manufactured in Russia.

On August 4, the European Union added three Russian nationals and three companies involved in the turbines scandal to the sanctions list, saying that their actions "undermined Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence."