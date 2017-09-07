Register
    Nuclear power plant. (File)

    Carbon is #1 Problem World is Facing: How Nuclear, Renewable Energies Can Help

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia
    The transition to carbon-free energy is an urgent issue that the international community needs to resolve in the near future, said Peter Bird, an adviser to Rothschild Global.

    Nuclear and renewable energy can both play a key role in this process, Bird told Radio Sputnik, adding that it is important to generate electricity more efficiently.

    "I think the issue is important not just for the [Far East] region, but for the world. And as I said in my remarks in this session today, carbon is the #1 problem the world is facing, and both nuclear energy and renewable energy have a role to play," the expert said.

    "People often see nuclear energy and renewable energy as competitors, but I see them as complements. When renewable energy provides a new source of growth and provides low costs, nuclear provides the basis that will back up the energy systems," the expert said, adding that "energy policy needs to be country-specific."

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, right, walk together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    China, France to Intensify Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Chinese Premier
    By contrast to coal and natural gas plants that release carbon emissions into the atmosphere while producing electricity, nuclear plants do not discharge any emissions. However, they enjoy lower popularity worldwide as many fear that they are unsafe and might lead to a terrifying nuclear disaster. According to Bird, the safety of nuclear power plants can nowadays be ensured using new technologies.

    "Safety is obviously the most important factor. I know that everyone in the nuclear industry has that as their number one priority. And it is technology that is helping with the issue. Now the new generation of reactors is a whole leap forward in terms of nuclear safety. I am very confident about safety and the future of the nuclear industry," Bird concluded.

    Bird participated in the third Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that took place in Vladivostok and said he was "enormously impressed by the size of the audience and the amount of interest."

    The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, drawing over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries.

