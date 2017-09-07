Red Cross to Continue Humanitarian Aid in Crimea for Ukrainians Fleeing Donbass

As many Ukrainians have fled the territory of the country's east to Russia's peninsula of Crimea amid a conflict since 2014, the Red Cross vowed to continue assisting them.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need living on the territory of Russia's Crimea, ICRC's Director of operations, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart told Sputnik in an interview on Thursday.

"In the Crimea,… we are supporting about 10,000 people, most vulnerable, that have fled from the conflict [on the territory of Ukraine] in 2014, and this is a program that we will continue as long as it is needed. And again, we are there with the full consent of the authorities," Stillhart said.

© AFP 2017/ ANATOLII STEPANOV DPR, LPR Favor Russian Approach on UN Peacekeepers in Donbass

After the eruption of the crisis in Ukraine in 2014, over a million of Donbass residents applied for a refugee status and temporary shelter in Russia. According to Russia's Federal Migration Service, more than 1 million people fled to Russia following the outbreak of the civil war in Ukraine, of whom approximately 600,000 decided to settle there permanently

Crimea reunified with Russia following the region's referendum on March 2014, when 96.77 percent of the Crimean Republic's electorate and 95.6 percent of Sevastopol residents voted in favor of the move. The referendum took place in the aftermath of a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.